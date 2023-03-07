Champions League Glance

|All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
AC Milan (Italy) 1, Tottenham (England) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 1
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Benfica (Portugal) 2
Dortmund (Germany) 1, Chelsea (England) 0
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 0, Napoli (Italy) 2
Liverpool (England) 2, Real Madrid (Spain) 5
|Wednesday, Feb. 22
Inter Milan (Italy) 1, Porto (Portugal) 0
Leipzig (Germany) 1, Manchester City (England) 1
|Second leg
|Tuesday, March 7
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium), 3 p.m.
Chelsea (England) vs. Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.
Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 3 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, March 14
Manchester City (England) vs Leipzig (Germany), 4 p.m.
Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy), 4 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 15
Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 4 p.m.
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 4 p.m.
