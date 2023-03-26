Celtics star Tatum sidelined vs. Spurs with hip contusion

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is out for Boston’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday…

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is out for Boston’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday with a left hip contusion.

The 25-year-old MVP candidate is averaging a team-leading 30.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. It’s just the sixth game he has missed this season.

In a 120-95 victory over Indiana on Friday, Tatum posted his 40th game of 30 or more points this season, setting a franchise record. He passed Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who had 39 30-point games during the 1987-88 season.

Boston entered its matchup against the Spurs two games behind idle Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference’s best record. The Celtics are two games up on idle third-place Philadelphia.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.