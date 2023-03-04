Canada’s David helps Lille draw at Lens 1-1

PARIS (AP) — Canada forward Jonathan David snatched a second-half equalizer for Lille to finish 1-1 at bitter rival Lens…

PARIS (AP) — Canada forward Jonathan David snatched a second-half equalizer for Lille to finish 1-1 at bitter rival Lens in the French league's northern derby on Saturday.

Lille was second best in the first half but improved after the interval at Stade Bollaert-Delélis in the heart of the old coal mining country, keeping the host in its own half for long spells.

David’s 16th goal of the season came in the 68th minute from close range after goalkeeper Brice Samba denied consecutive efforts from Jonathan Bamba and Remy Cabella in the box. With 50 goal in all competitions for Lille in less than three seasons, David moved level with Eden Hazard as Lille’s top scorer in the 21st century.

Samba was decisive in the 79th and saved Lens when he parried Benjamin Andre’s deflection in the top right corner from Edon Zhegrova’s free kick.

With both teams fighting for a European spot next season, Lens moved up to third place, one point above Monaco, which plays on Sunday. Lille stood sixth, six points behind Lens.

Lens had the best chances in the first half, yet mustered just one shot on goal. It needed an own goal from Jose Fonte to take the lead in the 40th minute, with the Lille defender beating his goalkeeper as he tried to clear the ball.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted Nantes late with striker Kylian Mbappe needing one goal to surpass Edinson Cavani and become PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 201.

Mbappe tops the scoring charts with one more goal than David’s 16.

