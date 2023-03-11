Campillo finishes with 4 straight birdies to lead Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Jorge Campillo made eight birdies and finished with four in a row for a superb 63…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Jorge Campillo made eight birdies and finished with four in a row for a superb 63 to take the lead after three rounds of the European tour’s Kenya Open on Saturday.

The Spaniard moved to 13-under-par overall for the clubhouse lead and no one could overtake that early mark.

Campillo is ahead by a shot from Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who put himself in the reckoning with a 6-under 65 on the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

MacIntyre came within inches of the lead on his final hole when he nearly sank a wedge for an albatross on No. 18. The ball hit the hole, bounced away, and MacIntyre missed his eagle putt and had to settle for birdie, 12-under overall and one off the lead.

Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura (68) and South Africa’s Jayden Schafer (69) were tied for third two shots off the lead and also in the hunt for the title.

Campillo began the third round five shots behind compatriot and overnight leader Nacho Elvira, but was on the move with birdies on No. 3 and No. 5. He surged to the top with his four straight from No. 15, finishing with a slick up-and-down from a bunker for the last of those birdies on No. 18.

He has a third tour title and first since 2020 in his sights.

Elvira had a forgettable day, with three bogeys and a double-bogey six on No. 17 seeing him card a 2-over 73 and slip down to a tie for 12th on 8 under.

