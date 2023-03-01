Campbell dumps Presbyterian round one of Big South tourney

Jay Pal had 19 points in Campbell’s 68-63 victory against Presbyterian on Wednesday night in an opening round game of…

Jay Pal had 19 points in Campbell’s 68-63 victory against Presbyterian on Wednesday night in an opening round game of the Big South Conference tournament.

Pal also had three steals for the Fighting Camels (14-17). Anthony Dell’Orso added 15 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), 6 of 6 from the free throw line and gatheringnine rebounds. Ricky Clemons scored 13.

The Blue Hose (5-27) were led in scoring by Crosby James, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Owen McCormack added 11 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Jalen Forrest had 11 points.

The Blue Hose closed the season with a 17-game losing streak. The program has posted a record of 34-84 in the past four seasons.

