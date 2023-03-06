Cal Baptist plays Abilene Christian in WAC Tournament

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-16, 7-11 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (16-15, 8-10 WAC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-16, 7-11 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (16-15, 8-10 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers and Abilene Christian Wildcats play in the WAC Tournament.

The Lancers have gone 8-10 against WAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in WAC games is 7-11. Abilene Christian is fifth in the WAC shooting 35.2% from deep. Damien Daniels leads the Wildcats shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Immanuel Allen is shooting 50.6% and averaging 11.0 points for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

