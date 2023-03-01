Cadiz wants to halt Spanish league after refereeing mistake

MADRID (AP) — Cadiz on Wednesday asked a sports tribunal to temporarily suspend the Spanish league because of a refereeing…

MADRID (AP) — Cadiz on Wednesday asked a sports tribunal to temporarily suspend the Spanish league because of a refereeing mistake against the club.

Cadiz wants to halt the competition until a decision is made to its challenge of a 1-1 draw against Elche in January, when the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot that an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equalizer.

The club said it was a “serious” refereeing mistake “motivated by the negligent and non-excusable action” of the VAR refereeing crew.

Both Cadiz and Elche are fighting against relegation.

After the mistake, Spanish referees called for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology.

