BYU takes on Portland in WCC Tournament

Portland Pilots (14-18, 5-11 WCC) vs. BYU Cougars (17-14, 7-9 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -7.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars and Portland Pilots meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Cougars are 7-9 against WCC opponents and 10-5 in non-conference play. BYU averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 7- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pilots are 5-11 in WCC play. Portland is third in the WCC with 14.9 assists per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is shooting 60.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

Robertson is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

