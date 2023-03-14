Bundesliga’s longest serving coach keeps going at Freiburg

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — The Bundesliga’s longest serving coach is nowhere near finished yet. Christian Streich and his coaching team…

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — The Bundesliga’s longest serving coach is nowhere near finished yet.

Christian Streich and his coaching team have extended their contracts with Freiburg, the club said on Tuesday.

It did not give the length of the new deals, but Streich has traditionally extended his contract by only a year every season since he took over the modest club from the southwest of Germany in December 2011.

“It’s nice that we still enjoy coming into the office every day and have an open and honest relationship,” Streich said on Freiburg’s website. “Life here is really special and I’m pleased that I will be able to carry on working for this club together with my fellow coaches.”

Streich has already overseen more Bundesliga games in charge of Freiburg than any other. Overall, his record is 167 wins, 115 draws and 142 losses across all competitions.

The 57-year-old Streich has become a favorite at Freiburg — and beyond — for his passionate displays on the sidelines during games, and his witty quotes and humility before and after.

Streich took charge of Freiburg Under-19s in 1995 after his playing career ended due to injury, then took over the senior team as coach after a spell as assistant coach.

“I should kneel 10 times and give thanks that I am a coach,” Streich previously told the DPA news agency.

He has overseen progressive success despite seeing top players leave every offseason for better paying rivals. The team bounced straight back as second division champion in 2016 after relegation from the Bundesliga the season before, and has since established itself as a regular contender for European qualification.

Freiburg reached the German Cup final last season, when it also finished sixth in the Bundesliga for Europa League qualification. Freiburg hosts Italian giant Juventus in that competition on Thursday with just a one-goal deficit from the first leg in Turin.

“Christian Streich and his colleagues work extremely hard every day and give their best to ensure our team is developing,” Freiburg sporting director Jochen Saier said. “We’re continuing to do things our way and this successful and valued partnership will go into next season now as well.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

