Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses…

Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses 3rd game in row, hand sore

The Associated Press

March 11, 2023, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his third straight game Saturday night, sidelined by a sore right hand against the Golden State Warriors.

Antetokounmpo has missed two in row because of hand soreness. He also sat out March 7 with a non-COVID illness.

Milwaukee won its last two without the team’s leading scorer and rebounder and was 9-5 overall this season with him sidelined. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up