Bryant leads South Florida against Wichita State

South Florida Bulls (14-16, 7-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (15-14, 8-9 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (14-16, 7-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (15-14, 8-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Wichita State Shockers after Keyshawn Bryant scored 30 points in South Florida’s 72-56 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers are 7-9 in home games. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. leads the Shockers with 6.4 boards.

The Bulls are 7-10 in conference matchups. South Florida has a 6-13 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Tyler Harris is averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.