Brown scores 28, Ohio defeats Ball State 90-70 in MAC

CLEVELAND (AP) — AJ Brown led Ohio past Ball State on Thursday with 28 points off of the bench in a 90-70 win in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Brown added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (19-13). Jaylin Hunter was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 13 points. Dwight Wilson recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Payton Sparks led the way for the Cardinals (20-12) with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Ball State also got 11 points from Demarius Jacobs. Jarron Coleman had 10 points and five assists.

