Bradley edges Indiana State, 71-70, heads to MVC title game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry led Bradley with 17 points and Malevy Leons sealed the victory with a free throw with six seconds left as the Braves defeated Indiana State 71-70 on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinal game.

Henry added seven rebounds for the Braves (23-8). Connor Hickman scored 16 points while going 8 of 17 (0 for 6 from distance). Darius Hannah finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points. The Braves extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Cameron Henry led the Sycamores (20-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Robbie Avila added 16 points for Indiana State. In addition, Courvoisier McCauley had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Ja’Shon Henry scored nine points in the first half for Bradley, who led 35-34 at the break. Hickman scored 10 points in the second half for Bradley.

