Bradley Braves take on the Drake Bulldogs in MVC Championship

Drake Bulldogs (26-7, 15-5 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (25-8, 16-4 MVC) St. Louis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (26-7, 15-5 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (25-8, 16-4 MVC)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves take on the Drake Bulldogs in the MVC Championship.

The Braves’ record in MVC games is 16-4, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Bradley averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 15-5 in MVC play. Drake is the MVC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 9.6 points for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Brodie is averaging 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 10-0, averaging 70.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.