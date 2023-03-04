Bradley Braves play in MVC Tournament against the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (22-11, 13-7 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (24-8, 16-4 MVC) St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana State Sycamores (22-11, 13-7 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (24-8, 16-4 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves take on the Indiana State Sycamores in the MVC Tournament.

The Braves’ record in MVC games is 16-4, and their record is 8-4 against non-conference opponents. Bradley leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 33.5 boards. Rienk Mast leads the Braves with 8.0 rebounds.

The Sycamores are 13-7 against MVC teams. Indiana State has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mast is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.