Boum leads No. 19 Xavier against Butler

Butler Bulldogs (14-16, 6-13 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (22-8, 14-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (14-16, 6-13 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (22-8, 14-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Xavier takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Souley Boum scored 33 points in Xavier’s 94-89 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers are 14-2 in home games. Xavier scores 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-13 in Big East play. Butler has an 8-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Zach Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Jayden Taylor is averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.