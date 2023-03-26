Bouanga’s late goal lifts LAFC to 2-1 victory over Dallas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored in the 84th minute to rally Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory…

Carlos Vela notched an assist on Bouanga’s match-winner for defending-champion LAFC (3-0-1), which picked up its fourth straight win in the series and improved to 4-0-1 all-time at home against Dallas (2-2-1).

Timothy Tillman staked LAFC to an early lead with an unassisted goal in the third minute.

Nkosi Tafari scored the equalizer for Dallas in the 73rd minute. Sebastien Ibeagha and Jesús Jiménez had assists on the goal.

LAFC was coming off a 2-1 home loss to Costa Rica’s Alajuelense in the second round of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. LAFC has never lost two straight at home in all competitions.

LAFC outshot Dallas 21-7 with a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.

John McCarthy finished with two saves for LAFC. Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas.

LAFC had a league-record run of 115 straight matches without a scoreless draw end in Seattle last week.

LAFC hits the road to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Dallas heads home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

