Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals square off in ACC Tournament

Louisville Cardinals (4-27, 2-18 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-16, 9-11 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals play in the ACC Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 9-11 against ACC opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Boston College allows 70.0 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Cardinals’ record in ACC action is 2-18. Louisville averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Madsen averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Quinten Post is averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston College.

El Ellis is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

