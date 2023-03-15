MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Basketball buzz at U.Md. | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bolivian referees get suspended…

Bolivian referees get suspended after 132-minute match

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 7:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s soccer federation suspended six match officials after they added 42 minutes in a professional national league match.

Palmaflor beat Blooming 3-2 on Monday in a match that was later revised by the country’s refereeing commission. The 132-minute clash took place under heavy rains in the city of Chapare, in the South American country’s heartland.

Referee Julio Gutierrez added the time due to a prolonged video review of Palmaflor’s second goal and a brawl that followed two red cards for the visitors.

The commission made the decision to suspend the officials late on Tuesday.

Blooming said on Twitter that the match officials put its players under heavy risk of injury due to “excessive added time.”

Palmaflor’s top sports executive is Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales, who said on social media his team had won the match despite “suspicious officials.”

Morales governed Bolivia between 2006-2019. The club rose to the country’s top flight division this year. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up