Boise State visits Ashworth and Utah State

Boise State Broncos (23-7, 13-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-7, 12-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the Boise State Broncos after Steven Ashworth scored 27 points in Utah State’s 91-66 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies are 13-2 on their home court. Utah State ranks second in the MWC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 5.4.

The Broncos are 13-4 in MWC play. Boise State scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Aggies. Max Shulga is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

