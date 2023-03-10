Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bochum beats Cologne for…

Bochum beats Cologne for boost in German relegation fight

The Associated Press

March 10, 2023, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Bochum’s first goals in the Bundesliga for more than a month earned the relegation-threatened team a valuable 2-0 win over Cologne on Friday.

Played in persistent snowfall, it was a meeting between teams badly in need of a win. Cologne was without a goal in three league games and Bochum last scored in the Bundesliga on Feb. 4.

It didn’t take long for that to change as Kevin Stöger converted a penalty in the ninth minute after Cologne defender Timo Hübers tripped Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

Despite coming under pressure from Cologne, Bochum doubled its lead in the 76th minute when Erhan Mašović bundled the ball in after Cologne failed to clear a free kick.

The win lifted Bochum four places in the standings, from last to 14th, and left Hoffenheim and Schalke in the automatic relegation places. Cologne is 12th with one win from its last eight games in the Bundesliga.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up