BNP Paribas Open Results

Wednesday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,800,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Frances Tiafoe (14), United States, def. Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, walkover.
