BNP Paribas Open Results

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Frances Tiafoe (14), United States, def. Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, walkover.

