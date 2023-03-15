MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
BNP Paribas Open Results

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 4:16 PM

Wednesday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Frances Tiafoe (14), United States, def. Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, walkover.

