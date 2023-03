BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Sunday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Casper Ruud (3), Norway, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-3.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.