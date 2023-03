BNP Paribas Open Results

Saturday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Daniel Evans (24), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Petra Martic (25), Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Marie Bouzkova (28), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-1.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Magda Linette (20), Poland, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, and Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-3, 6-3.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

