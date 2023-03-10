BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Friday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (29), Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, def. Tung-Lin Wu, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-4.

Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (28), Netherlands, 7-5, 3-2, ret.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Donna Vekic (29), Croatia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko (24), Latvia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (8), Colombia, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 10-3.

