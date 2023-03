BNP Paribas Open Results

Thursday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Thursday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Quentin Halys, France, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Lucas Miedler, Austria, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

