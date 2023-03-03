Blue Jays’ Guerrero leaves game with right knee discomfort

DUNEDIN., Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Friday’s spring training game against Tampa Bay…

DUNEDIN., Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Friday’s spring training game against Tampa Bay with right knee discomfort.

Guerrero was seen walking toward the clubhouse with an athletic trainer in the second inning and was replaced defensively by Rainer Nunez to start the third.

Guerrero had an RBI single during the first inning in his lone at-bat.

The slugger hit .274 with 32 homers and 97 RBIs in 160 games last year.

Guerrero is on the Dominican Republic roster for this month’s World Baseball Classic.

