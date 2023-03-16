Blackmore, De Bromhead deliver another big Cheltenham winner

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead delivered another big winner at the Cheltenham Festival…

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead delivered another big winner at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Envoi Allen won the Ryanair Chase — one of the top races on Day 3 of the prestigious meeting — two days after Honeysuckle, ridden by Blackmore and trained by De Bromhead, produced arguably the standout moment of the week by winning the Mares’ Hurdle in her last ever run.

Envoi Allen won at odds of 13-2, with race favorite Shishkin fading after making a big blunder at the third-to-last fence.

Blackmore and De Bromhead will be hoping for more success Friday when A Plus Tard goes for back-to-back wins in the Gold Cup, the top jumps race on the British calendar.

Also Thursday, Sire Du Berlais was an unlikely winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle at odds of 33-1.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.