MARCH MADNESS: Sweet 16 matchups set in men's bracket | Maryland women, VT advance to Sweet 16 | No perfect bracket this year | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bittle leads Oregon to…

Bittle leads Oregon to 68-54 victory over UCF in NIT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2023, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sophomore Nate Bittle finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon rolled to a 68-54 victory over UCF in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Bittle sank 7 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the top-seeded Ducks (21-14), who advance to play No. 2 seed Wisconsin (19-14) in the quarterfinals. It was the second career double-double for Bittle. Quincy Guerrier contributed 14 points and six boards. Kel’el Ware pitched in with 11 points off the bench, while Rivaldo Soares scored 10.

C.J. Kelly led the Knights (19-15) with 13 points. Taylor Hendricks had nine points and nine rebounds.

Bittle had 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Oregon to a 33-24 lead at halftime. Kelly had nine points for the Knights, who shot just 29% from the floor in the first half (9 of 31). UCF hit just 4 of 17 shots from 3-point range before intermission (23.5%).

Oregon pushed its lead to 47-26 on a three-point play by Kel’el Ware with 15:48 remaining and cruised from there.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up