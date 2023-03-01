Bey leads Washington against Washington State after 21-point game

Washington State Cougars (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington State Cougars (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Washington State Cougars after Jamal Bey scored 21 points in Washington’s 81-69 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Huskies have gone 12-5 at home. Washington has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars have gone 10-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is 8-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bajema averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 17.7 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.