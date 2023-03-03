Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers take on conference foe Manhattan

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-19, 7-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-16, 10-9 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-19, 7-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-16, 10-9 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Mount St. Mary’s in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Jaspers are 5-8 on their home court. Manhattan gives up 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 7-12 against conference opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Jalen Benjamin is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 13.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.