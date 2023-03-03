Basile and the Virginia Tech Hokies host conference foe Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (9-21, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 7-12 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (9-21, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 7-12 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Virginia Tech and Florida State face off on Saturday.

The Hokies have gone 12-4 in home games. Virginia Tech has an 8-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seminoles are 7-12 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.5 assists per game led by Caleb Mills averaging 3.5.

The Hokies and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Basile is shooting 51.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Darin Green Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Mills is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

