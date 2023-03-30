All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

