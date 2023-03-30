All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
