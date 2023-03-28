All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 13 .552 _ Toronto 17 14 .548 _ Boston…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 13 .552 _ Toronto 17 14 .548 _ Boston 14 13 .519 1 Tampa Bay 15 14 .517 1 New York 13 17 .433 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 19 12 .613 _ Chicago 12 13 .480 4 Detroit 14 16 .467 4½ Minnesota 13 15 .464 4½ Cleveland 12 15 .444 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 17 11 .607 _ Houston 14 10 .583 1 Seattle 14 13 .519 2½ Texas 12 15 .444 4½ Oakland 11 17 .393 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 17 10 .630 _ Philadelphia 15 15 .500 3½ Washington 12 12 .500 3½ New York 10 14 .417 5½ Miami 7 16 .304 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 17 7 .708 _ Chicago 16 12 .571 3 Cincinnati 15 14 .517 4½ Milwaukee 11 15 .423 7 Pittsburgh 9 17 .346 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 12 .538 _ Arizona 15 14 .517 ½ San Diego 15 14 .517 ½ San Francisco 14 15 .483 1½ Colorado 13 18 .419 3½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Sugar Land, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.