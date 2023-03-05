Barbashev scores 2, Golden Knights beat Canadiens 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored his first two goals with Vegas and Jonathan Quick got his first victory…

Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which got its third straight home win. Quick, acquired from Columbus on Thursday — two days after he was traded from Los Angeles to the Blue Jackets — had 25 saves.

Mike Matheson, Alex Belzile and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for Monreal, which lost its third straight to finish a four-game trip. Jake Allen had 24 saves.

The Golden Knights led 3-0 entering the third period, but Montreal’s Mike Matheson scored with at 2:04 to get the Canadiens on the board. It was Matheson’s fifth goal of the season.

Vegas restored its three-goal lead as Barbashev — acquired from St. Louis last Sunday — got his second of the game and 12th of the season at 7:44.

Belzile pulled the Canadiens back within two just 23 seconds later with his second of the season.

Montreal pulled to 4-3 another 35 seconds later as Harvey-Pinard took a pass from Jesse Ylonen from behind the net to beat Quick for his eighth.

The Golden Knights jumped out early with two first-period goals. The first came when Theodore’s shot from the top of the circle eluded traffic to beat Allen. It was Theordore’s seventh.

Vegas extended the lead to 2-0 with 19 seconds left in the opening period when Barbashev tapped in the puck from the right side of the crease.

Smith pushed the lead to 3-0 at 7:20 of the second as he took a pass from William Karlsson in transition on the right wing and slid the puck past Allen for his 21st.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Carolina on Tuesday night to open a three-game homestand.

Golden Knights: At Florida on Tuesday night to start a five-game trip.

