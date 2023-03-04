Banks leads Saint Bonaventure against UMass

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-16, 8-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-15, 5-12 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-16, 8-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-15, 5-12 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the UMass Minutemen after Daryl Banks III scored 36 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 89-76 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Minutemen have gone 7-6 at home. UMass has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bonnies are 8-9 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chad Venning averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging six points for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for UMass.

Yann Farell is averaging nine points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Banks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

