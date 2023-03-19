Kane has 6th career hat trick, Oilers beat Kraken 6-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Evander Kane recorded his second hat trick of the season and the Edmonton Oilers gained some cushion…

Kane capped the sixth three-goal game of his career by scoring on an odd-man rush with 9:40 remaining just after a power play for Seattle ended. Kane also scored Edmonton’s first goal less than two minutes into the game, and his second goal came 43 seconds into the second period.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, giving him 134 points for the season — the seventh-most points by any player in the past 30 years. McDavid scored his 58th goal of the season on a power play with 3:50 remaining.

Zach Hyman and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton, and Leon Draisaitl had three assists to increase his scoring total to 104 points on the season. Stuart Skinner had 33 saves.

Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen all scored for Seattle, but the Kraken lost for the sixth time in their past seven home games. Vince Dunn extended his points streak to 12 games when he assisted on Seattle’s first goal. Philipp Grubauer made seven saves, but left with 13:30 left in the second period due to a non-COVID illness. Martin Jones came on and finished with 10 saves.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 4, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sebastian Aho had a hat trick, including the winning goal 28 seconds into overtime after Martin Necas tied it with 0.3 seconds left in regulation, as Carolina rallied to beat Philadelphia.

Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes, and Frederick Andersen had 29 saves. Carolina extended its lead in the Metropolitan Division after entering a point ahead of second-place New Jersey.

Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates and Brendan Lemieux each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers, and Joel Farabee also scored. Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost each had two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped 11 of 15. The Flyers began play with the sixth-fewest points in the NHL. Felix Sandstrom finished with 29 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SENATORS 4, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alexander Kerfoot scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of the shootout to lift Toronto to its second straight win.

Ottawa’s Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson and Toronto’s William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored in the first three rounds of the tiebreaker. Derick Brassard then scored for the Senators in the seventh round and Michael Bunting tied it for the Maple Leafs, before Kerfoot — the 18th skater — won it.

Calle Jarnkrok scored twice for Toronto in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Jake McCable also scored. Matthews and John Tavares each had two assists, and Matt Murray stopped 48 shots.

Brady Tkachuk had two goals, Tim Stützle had a goal and an assist, and Julien Gauthier also scored for Ottawa, which has lost five straight. Travis Hamonic had two assists and Mads Sogaard finished with 25 saves.

CANUCKS 3, KINGS 2, SO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.T. Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko scored in the shootout and Vancouver won for the sixth time in seven games.

Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal and Brock Boeser also scored in regulation for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 38 saves. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had two assists.

Demko saved a penalty shot by Adrian Kempe midway through the second period and denied both Los Angeles attempts in the tiebreaker.

Carl Grundstrom and Alex Edler scored for the Kings, who earned a point and moved into a tie with Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves.

STARS 6, FLAMES 5, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his second goal of the game at 4:47 of overtime to lift Dallas.

Robertson has 41 goals to become the first player with consecutive 40-goal seasons since the franchise moved from Minnesota to Dallas for the 1993-94 season. He’s the third in team history, joining Dino Ciccarelli (three in a row in 1985-86, 1986-87 and 1987-88) and Dave Gagner (1989-90, 1990-91).

Joe Pavelski, Radek Faksa, Wyatt Johnston and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Central-leading Dallas snap a two-game losing streak and end a six-game trip with four victories. Jake Oettinger made 33 saves.

Elias Lindholm, MacKenzie Weegar, Blake Coleman, Nick Ritchie and Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots. The Flames are four points behind Winnipeg for the Western Conference’s last wild-card playoff spot.

PANTHERS 4, DEVILS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored two of Florida’s four third-period goals and the Panthers rallied to beat New Jersey.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist to tie former teammate Jonathan Huberdeau for the franchise career points lead with 613. Matthew Tkachuk also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves. Carter Verhaege and Brandon Montour each had two assists as the Panthers kept pace in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, extending their points streak to six at 5-0-1.

Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist scored in the second period for New Jersey, which has lost three straight and fell three points behind first-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division. Akira Schmid made 37 saves.

COYOTES 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Juuso Valimaki broke a tie with 3:12 left and Arizona extended its point streak to eight games.

Barrett Hayton scored in the second period for Arizona, Clayton Keller scored his 32nd goal of the season to tie it six minutes into the third period, and Matias Macelli added an empty-netter with 38.3 seconds to go. Keller and Valimaki each also had two assists.

Ivan Prosvetov, making his third start of the season, stopped 32 shots for Arizona to improve to 3-0. The Coyotes have won four straight and are 6-0-2 during their streak.

LIGHTNING 5, CANADIENS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel had his second NHL hat trick, Steven Stamkos reached the 30-goal mark for the eighth time and Tampa Bay rallied in the third period to beat Montreal.

Victor Hedman also scored for Tampa Bay, which was coming off back-to-back road wins against New Jersey. Brian Elliott finished with 18 saves.

Mike Hoffman, Denis Gurianov and Jesse Ylonen scored, Nick Suzuki had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 36 saves for the Canadiens.

ISLANDERS 4, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots for his 25th win of the season, and New York beat San Jose.

Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock, and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Pierre Engvall extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Pulock’s goal.

Kevin Labanc scored his 12th goal of the season for the Sharks and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves in his 17th loss of the season.

RANGERS 6, PENGUINS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves as New York beat Pittsburgh for the second time in three nights.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba also scored for the surging Rangers, who have won nine of their last 11 home games and are 12-4-0 in their past 16 at Madison Square Garden. Patrick Kane and K’Andre Miller each had two assists. Shesterkin won his fifth straight and posted his second shutout this season and 10th of his career.

The Rangers pulled five points behind second-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division.

Tristan Jarry started and gave up four goals on 17 shots before he was pulled in the second period. Casey DeSmith came on and finished with five saves as the Penguins lost their third straight and fell 12 points behind the Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan.

AVALANCHE 5, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored a tiebreaking goal with a burst of speed and a slick wrist shot midway through the second period to help Colorado win its fifth straight.

Devon Toews, Bowen Byram, Lars Eller and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 33 saves.

Pius Suter scored for Detroit. Ville Husso was pulled after giving up five goals on 21 shots. Magnus Hellberg finished and had two saves.

BRUINS 5, WILD 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his 47th goal of the season and Linus Ullmark made 29 saves in Boston’s win over Minnesota.

Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Trent Frederic also scored for the Bruins, who have won two in a row as they seek to surpass the record 62 wins and 132 points in a season.

Pastrnak has six goals and seven assists in his past eight games and is second in the league in goals behind Connor McDavid, who started the day with 57.

Marcus Johansson and Oskar Sundqvist scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots for the Wild.

JETS 3, PREDATORS 2, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Neal Pionk scored 55 seconds into overtime to lead Winnipeg.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Cody Glass and Luke Evangelista scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators, who have lost two straight.

Predators captain Roman Josi did not return following the first period, and Nashville did not provide an update on the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman during the game.

