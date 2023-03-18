Kane has 6th career hat trick, Oilers beat Kraken 6-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Evander Kane recorded his second hat trick of the season and the Edmonton Oilers gained some cushion…

Kane capped the sixth three-goal game of his career by scoring on an odd-man rush with 9:40 remaining just after a power play for Seattle ended. Kane also scored Edmonton’s first goal less than two minutes into the game, and his second goal came 43 seconds into the second period.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, giving him 134 points for the season — the seventh-most points by any player in the past 30 years. McDavid scored his 58th goal of the season on a power play with 3:50 remaining.

Zach Hyman and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton, and Leon Draisaitl had three assists to increase his scoring total to 104 points on the season. Stuart Skinner had 33 saves.

Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen all scored for Seattle, but the Kraken lost for the sixth time in their past seven home games. Vince Dunn extended his points streak to 12 games when he assisted on Seattle’s first goal. Philipp Grubauer made seven saves, but left with 13:30 left in the second period due to a non-COVID illness. Martin Jones came on and finished with 10 saves.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 4, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sebastian Aho had a hat trick, including the winning goal 28 seconds into overtime after Martin Necas tied it with 0.3 seconds left in regulation, as Carolina rallied to beat Philadelphia.

Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes, and Frederick Andersen had 29 saves. Carolina extended its lead in the Metropolitan Division after entering a point ahead of second-place New Jersey.

Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates and Brendan Lemieux each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers, and Joel Farabee also scored. Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost each had two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped 11 of 15. The Flyers began play with the sixth-fewest points in the NHL. Felix Sandstrom finished with 29 saves.

PANTHERS 4, DEVILS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored two of Florida’s four third-period goals and the Panthers rallied to beat New Jersey.

Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves. Carter Verhaege and Brandon Montour each had two assists as the Panthers kept pace in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, extending their points streak to six at 5-0-1.

Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist scored in the second period for New Jersey, which has lost three straight and fell three points behind first-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division. Akira Schmid made 36 saves.

AVALANCHE 5, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored a tiebreaking goal with a burst of speed and a slick wrist shot midway through the second period to help Colorado win its fifth straight.

Devon Toews, Bowen Byram, Lars Eller and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 33 saves.

Pius Suter scored for Detroit. Ville Husso was pulled after giving up five goals on 21 shots. Magnus Hellberg finished and had two saves.

BRUINS 5, WILD 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his 47th goal of the season and Linus Ullmark made 29 saves in Boston’s win over Minnesota.

Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Trent Frederic also scored for the Bruins, who have won two in a row as they seek to surpass the record 62 wins and 132 points in a season.

Pastrnak has six goals and seven assists in his past eight games and is second in the league in goals behind Connor McDavid, who started the day with 57.

Marcus Johansson and Oskar Sundqvist scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots for the Wild.

JETS 3, PREDATORS 2, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Neal Pionk scored 55 seconds into overtime to lead Winnipeg.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Cody Glass and Luke Evangelista scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators, who have lost two straight.

Predators captain Roman Josi did not return following the first period, and Nashville did not provide an update on the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman during the game.

