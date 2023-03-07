AUTO RACING: Hendrick shines in Vegas; Verstappen wins again

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES United Rentals Work United 400 Site: Avondale, Arizona. Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:35 p.m.; Saturday,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

United Rentals Work United 400

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Chase Brisco won after starting sixth.

Last race: William Byron led a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick Motorsports, grabbing the lead on pit road to win in overtime at Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Byron also won both stages and led 176 of the 271 laps to edge Hendrick teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman. It’s Byron’s fifth career victory. … The fourth Hendrick driver, Chase Elliott, missed the race and will be sidelined indefinitely after surgery to repair a fractured tibia sustained in a snowboarding accident. He was replaced by Josh Berry, who finished 29th. … Bubba Wallace was the top non-Hendrick finisher in fourth for 23XI Racing.

Next race: March 19, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

United Rentals 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., qualifying, 1:05 p.m. and race, 4:05 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Noah Gragson won after starting second.

Last race: Austin Hill grabbed the lead just before the final lap and won at Las Vegas for his second victory in three races this season.

Fast facts: Hill’s victory was the fourth of his career. He also won the season-opener at Daytona. … Chandler Smith started on the pole and led 118 of the 200 laps. He was passed by Hill and runner-up Justin Allgaier at the finish. … Kyle Busch, who was trying for a weekend sweep after winning the truck race on Friday, finished fourth.

Next race: March 18, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Kyle Busch led 84 of the 134 laps and beat Zane Smith to the checkered flag by nearly five seconds at Las Vegas for his series-record 63rd victory.

Next race: March 18, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen began the defense of his back-to-back series championships by leading a 1-2 finish for Red Bull in the season-opener in Bahrain.

Next race: March 19, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Marcus Ericsson passed Pato O’Ward with three laps remaining and prevailed in the season-opener on the streets of St. Petersburg in a race that was filled with crashes.

Next race: April 2, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: March 9-12, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: March 10-11, Port Royal, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

