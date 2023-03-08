Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks play in SEC Tournament

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (20-11, 10-8 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (20-11, 10-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 10-8 against SEC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Auburn is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks are 8-10 in SEC play. Arkansas scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Makhi Mitchell is averaging 6.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.