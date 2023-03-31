Asano scores, Bochum stretches Frankfurt’s winless run

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Japan forward Takuma Asano scored for Bochum to hold Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 in the Bundesliga…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Japan forward Takuma Asano scored for Bochum to hold Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 in the Bundesliga and stretch the home team’s winless streak to seven games across all competitions on Friday.

Only Randal Kolo Muani’s first-half penalty prevented worse for Frankfurt, which hasn’t won since mid-February.

The point in Frankfurt lifted Thomas Letsch’s Bochum five points above the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the 26th round.

Asano was quickest to the rebound after Kevin Trapp saved Anthony Losilla’s effort, and put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute. It all came from a poorly defended throw in after Frankfurt made the better start.

But Kolo Muani equalized with a penalty in the 22nd after he was bundled to the ground by Ivan Ordets, who was booked for the foul.

Frankfurt went on to dominate the game in terms of possession and chances, but Bochum could have snatched the win when Losilla headed just over in the 81st.

Frankfurt might have had a penalty late on when Kolo Muani’s cross struck the back of Dominique Heintz’s arm as he slid in to block it – a VAR check found in the Bochum defender’s favor.

___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.