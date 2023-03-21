MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Arsenal defender Tomiyasu has knee surgery, done for season

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 2:26 PM

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu underwent knee surgery Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season, the Premier League leading club said.

The 24-year-old Japan international sustained a “significant” injury to his right knee during a Europa League match last Thursday.

Arsenal, which exited the second-tier European competition after the penalty-shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon, said Tomiyasu “had successful surgery in London.”

“Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join preseason training ahead of next season,” the club said in a statement.

Tomiyasu made 31 appearances this season. Most of his starts had come in the Europa League and FA Cup.

