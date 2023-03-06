Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Par Scores

Sunday At Bay Hill Club Orlando, Fla. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72 Final Round Kurt Kitayama (550), $3,600,000…

Kurt Kitayama (550), $3,600,000 67-68-72-72—279 -9 Harris English (258), $1,780,000 69-72-69-70—280 -8 Rory McIlroy (258), $1,780,000 73-69-68-70—280 -8 Patrick Cantlay (114), $800,000 68-71-74-68—281 -7 Tyrrell Hatton (114), $800,000 71-72-66-72—281 -7 Scottie Scheffler (114), $800,000 68-72-68-73—281 -7 Jordan Spieth (114), $800,000 68-69-74-70—281 -7 Trey Mullinax (86), $605,000 69-73-71-69—282 -6 Davis Riley (86), $605,000 70-69-77-66—282 -6 Keegan Bradley (71), $485,000 68-77-71-67—283 -5 Jason Day (71), $485,000 71-73-69-70—283 -5 Viktor Hovland (71), $485,000 71-71-66-75—283 -5 Cameron Young (71), $485,000 67-73-72-71—283 -5 Matt Fitzpatrick (56), $325,000 70-69-76-69—284 -4 Ben Griffin (56), $325,000 69-72-73-70—284 -4 Max Homa (56), $325,000 70-71-71-72—284 -4 Francesco Molinari (56), $325,000 69-75-70-70—284 -4 Sahith Theegala (56), $325,000 72-70-72-70—284 -4 Pierceson Coody (0), $325,000 74-71-66-73—284 -4 Ryan Fox (0), $325,000 73-73-71-67—284 -4 Corey Conners (46), $226,333 72-66-75-72—285 -3 Sungjae Im (46), $325,000 71-71-72-71—285 -3 Justin Thomas (46), $325,000 72-67-72-74—285 -3 Thomas Detry (37), $163,000 69-72-73-72—286 -2 Tony Finau (37), $163,000 70-72-71-73—286 -2 Keith Mitchell (37), $163,000 72-69-73-72—286 -2 Webb Simpson (37), $163,000 72-72-76-66—286 -2 Justin Suh (37), $163,000 69-73-73-71—286 -2 Adam Svensson (37), $163,000 72-73-69-72—286 -2 Ludvig Aberg (0), $0 70-70-73-73—286 -2 Rickie Fowler (28), $131,000 68-73-73-73—287 -1 Adam Schenk (28), $131,000 68-75-72-72—287 -1 Adam Scott (28), $131,000 69-71-75-72—287 -1 Aaron Baddeley (23), $109,000 72-72-73-71—288 E Wyndham Clark (23), $109,000 70-72-76-70—288 E Tom Kim (23), $109,000 72-70-76-70—288 E Andrew Putnam (23), $109,000 69-75-73-71—288 E Danny Willett (23), $109,000 70-73-71-74—288 E Luke Donald (13), $70,029 71-72-74-72—289 +1 Emiliano Grillo (13), $70,029 70-74-73-72—289 +1 Si Woo Kim (13), $70,029 71-74-74-70—289 +1 Seonghyeon Kim (13), $70,029 72-74-73-70—289 +1 Chris Kirk (13), $70,029 67-75-74-73—289 +1 Martin Laird (13), $70,029 71-72-72-74—289 +1 Taylor Montgomery (13), $70,029 75-67-73-74—289 +1 Taylor Moore (13), $70,029 73-72-70-74—289 +1 Matthew NeSmith (13), $70,029 71-72-75-71—289 +1 Jon Rahm (13), $70,029 65-76-76-72—289 +1 Xander Schauffele (13), $70,029 68-70-75-76—289 +1 Robby Shelton (13), $70,029 70-75-73-71—289 +1 Brendon Todd (13), $70,029 75-69-76-69—289 +1 Kyle Westmoreland (13), $70,029 69-76-69-75—289 +1 Padraig Harrington (7), $46,950 73-70-72-75—290 +2 Russell Henley (7), $46,950 71-75-70-74—290 +2 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (7), $46,950 70-75-74-71—290 +2 Ryan Palmer (7), $46,950 71-73-73-73—290 +2 Aaron Rai (7), $46,950 68-74-76-72—290 +2 Ben Taylor (7), $46,950 72-71-71-76—290 +2 Davis Thompson (7), $46,950 75-71-74-70—290 +2 Will Zalatoris (7), $46,950 73-72-72-73—290 +2 Tommy Fleetwood (5), $44,400 73-71-74-73—291 +3 Mackenzie Hughes (5), $44,400 74-71-74-72—291 +3 Alex Noren (5), $44,400 73-73-70-75—291 +3 Greyson Sigg (5), $44,400 71-73-77-70—291 +3 David Lipsky (4), $43,200 72-73-69-78—292 +4 Cole Hammer (0), $43,200 71-73-75-73—292 +4 Shane Lowry (4), $42,600 72-70-80-71—293 +5 Zach Johnson (4), $42,000 73-73-72-78—296 +8 Greg Koch (0), $42,000 75-71-76-74—296 +8 Will Gordon (3), $41,200 73-72-84-69—298 +10 David Lingmerth (3), $41,200 75-69-76-78—298 +10 Seamus Power (3), $40,600 72-74-76-78—300 +12

