Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Par Scores

Sunday
At Bay Hill Club
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
Final Round
|Kurt Kitayama (550), $3,600,000
|67-68-72-72—279
|-9
|Harris English (258), $1,780,000
|69-72-69-70—280
|-8
|Rory McIlroy (258), $1,780,000
|73-69-68-70—280
|-8
|Patrick Cantlay (114), $800,000
|68-71-74-68—281
|-7
|Tyrrell Hatton (114), $800,000
|71-72-66-72—281
|-7
|Scottie Scheffler (114), $800,000
|68-72-68-73—281
|-7
|Jordan Spieth (114), $800,000
|68-69-74-70—281
|-7
|Trey Mullinax (86), $605,000
|69-73-71-69—282
|-6
|Davis Riley (86), $605,000
|70-69-77-66—282
|-6
|Keegan Bradley (71), $485,000
|68-77-71-67—283
|-5
|Jason Day (71), $485,000
|71-73-69-70—283
|-5
|Viktor Hovland (71), $485,000
|71-71-66-75—283
|-5
|Cameron Young (71), $485,000
|67-73-72-71—283
|-5
|Matt Fitzpatrick (56), $325,000
|70-69-76-69—284
|-4
|Ben Griffin (56), $325,000
|69-72-73-70—284
|-4
|Max Homa (56), $325,000
|70-71-71-72—284
|-4
|Francesco Molinari (56), $325,000
|69-75-70-70—284
|-4
|Sahith Theegala (56), $325,000
|72-70-72-70—284
|-4
|Pierceson Coody (0), $325,000
|74-71-66-73—284
|-4
|Ryan Fox (0), $325,000
|73-73-71-67—284
|-4
|Corey Conners (46), $226,333
|72-66-75-72—285
|-3
|Sungjae Im (46), $325,000
|71-71-72-71—285
|-3
|Justin Thomas (46), $325,000
|72-67-72-74—285
|-3
|Thomas Detry (37), $163,000
|69-72-73-72—286
|-2
|Tony Finau (37), $163,000
|70-72-71-73—286
|-2
|Keith Mitchell (37), $163,000
|72-69-73-72—286
|-2
|Webb Simpson (37), $163,000
|72-72-76-66—286
|-2
|Justin Suh (37), $163,000
|69-73-73-71—286
|-2
|Adam Svensson (37), $163,000
|72-73-69-72—286
|-2
|Ludvig Aberg (0), $0
|70-70-73-73—286
|-2
|Rickie Fowler (28), $131,000
|68-73-73-73—287
|-1
|Adam Schenk (28), $131,000
|68-75-72-72—287
|-1
|Adam Scott (28), $131,000
|69-71-75-72—287
|-1
|Aaron Baddeley (23), $109,000
|72-72-73-71—288
|E
|Wyndham Clark (23), $109,000
|70-72-76-70—288
|E
|Tom Kim (23), $109,000
|72-70-76-70—288
|E
|Andrew Putnam (23), $109,000
|69-75-73-71—288
|E
|Danny Willett (23), $109,000
|70-73-71-74—288
|E
|Luke Donald (13), $70,029
|71-72-74-72—289
|+1
|Emiliano Grillo (13), $70,029
|70-74-73-72—289
|+1
|Si Woo Kim (13), $70,029
|71-74-74-70—289
|+1
|Seonghyeon Kim (13), $70,029
|72-74-73-70—289
|+1
|Chris Kirk (13), $70,029
|67-75-74-73—289
|+1
|Martin Laird (13), $70,029
|71-72-72-74—289
|+1
|Taylor Montgomery (13), $70,029
|75-67-73-74—289
|+1
|Taylor Moore (13), $70,029
|73-72-70-74—289
|+1
|Matthew NeSmith (13), $70,029
|71-72-75-71—289
|+1
|Jon Rahm (13), $70,029
|65-76-76-72—289
|+1
|Xander Schauffele (13), $70,029
|68-70-75-76—289
|+1
|Robby Shelton (13), $70,029
|70-75-73-71—289
|+1
|Brendon Todd (13), $70,029
|75-69-76-69—289
|+1
|Kyle Westmoreland (13), $70,029
|69-76-69-75—289
|+1
|Padraig Harrington (7), $46,950
|73-70-72-75—290
|+2
|Russell Henley (7), $46,950
|71-75-70-74—290
|+2
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (7), $46,950
|70-75-74-71—290
|+2
|Ryan Palmer (7), $46,950
|71-73-73-73—290
|+2
|Aaron Rai (7), $46,950
|68-74-76-72—290
|+2
|Ben Taylor (7), $46,950
|72-71-71-76—290
|+2
|Davis Thompson (7), $46,950
|75-71-74-70—290
|+2
|Will Zalatoris (7), $46,950
|73-72-72-73—290
|+2
|Tommy Fleetwood (5), $44,400
|73-71-74-73—291
|+3
|Mackenzie Hughes (5), $44,400
|74-71-74-72—291
|+3
|Alex Noren (5), $44,400
|73-73-70-75—291
|+3
|Greyson Sigg (5), $44,400
|71-73-77-70—291
|+3
|David Lipsky (4), $43,200
|72-73-69-78—292
|+4
|Cole Hammer (0), $43,200
|71-73-75-73—292
|+4
|Shane Lowry (4), $42,600
|72-70-80-71—293
|+5
|Zach Johnson (4), $42,000
|73-73-72-78—296
|+8
|Greg Koch (0), $42,000
|75-71-76-74—296
|+8
|Will Gordon (3), $41,200
|73-72-84-69—298
|+10
|David Lingmerth (3), $41,200
|75-69-76-78—298
|+10
|Seamus Power (3), $40,600
|72-74-76-78—300
|+12
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.