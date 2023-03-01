Army Black Knights and Boston University Terriers play in Patriot Tournament

Boston University Terriers (15-16, 8-10 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (16-15, 10-8 Patriot) West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (15-16, 8-10 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (16-15, 10-8 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights play in the Patriot Tournament against the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Knights have gone 10-8 against Patriot opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Army is seventh in the Patriot with 12.9 assists per game led by Jalen Rucker averaging 3.5.

The Terriers are 8-10 in Patriot play. Boston University is fourth in the Patriot allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Army.

Walter Whyte is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

