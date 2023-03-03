Arkansas hosts Tshiebwe and No. 23 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 68-66 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Razorbacks have gone 13-2 at home. Arkansas scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-6 in conference games. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC shooting 36.1% from deep. Adou Thiero leads the Wildcats shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

