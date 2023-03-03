Arizona State visits USC following Ellis’ 35-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-10, 11-8 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-9, 13-6 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-10, 11-8 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-9, 13-6 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Boogie Ellis scored 35 points in USC’s 87-81 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Trojans are 14-2 in home games. USC ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 1.7.

The Sun Devils are 11-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for USC.

Warren Washington is averaging 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.