Arizona State visits USC after Ellis’ 35-point outing

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-10, 11-8 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-9, 13-6 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-10, 11-8 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-9, 13-6 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Boogie Ellis scored 35 points in USC’s 87-81 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Trojans have gone 14-2 at home. USC scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 11-8 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Desmond Cambridge is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals. DJ Horne is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

