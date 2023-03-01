Arizona State takes road win streak into matchup with No. 4 UCLA

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits No. 4 UCLA looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Bruins have gone 15-0 in home games. UCLA is 23- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils are 11-7 in conference play. Arizona State has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Desmond Cambridge is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

