Arizona State squares off against Oregon State in Pac-12 Tournament

Oregon State Beavers (11-20, 5-15 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (20-11, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -10; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Sun Devils are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers are 5-15 against Pac-12 teams. Oregon State is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 10.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Jordan Pope is averaging 12.6 points for the Beavers. Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

