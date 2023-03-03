Alexander leads Creighton against DePaul after 25-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (19-11, 13-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-21, 3-16 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (19-11, 13-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-21, 3-16 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Trey Alexander scored 25 points in Creighton’s 99-59 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 7-7 in home games. DePaul is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Bluejays have gone 13-6 against Big East opponents. Creighton is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 70.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bluejays. Alexander is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 70.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.